OPS writes to PM to ensure release of fishermen, boats

Chennai :

OPS in a DO letter said that in two separate incidents 55 TN fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy. On December 18 more than 3,000 fishermen from Rameswaram ventured into the sea in 570 boats and they were fishing near Katchatheevu, their traditional fishing ground.





Initially, 43 fishermen in six boats were taken to Kankesan harbour and in another incident after a few hours, 12 fishermen were detained by the Sri Lanka Navy along with their two boats for the same reason. The second batch of 12 fishermen were taken to Thalai Mannar, OPS said.





The intention of Sri Lanka Navy seam to implant fear in the minds of fishermen and prevent them from conducting fishing in their traditional fishing spots. The incidents of apprehension of fisherman continue unabated causing unrest among the fishermen community in Tamil Nadu. In this connection I would like to seek your intervention in the matter and request you to ensure that the government of Sri Lanka releases all the 55 apprehended fishermen and their trawlers immediately, read the letter.