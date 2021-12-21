BJP eyes 20 pc of seats from AIADMK in urban civic polls

Chennai :

According to BJP sources, the AIADMK is currently focused on its internal polls in 35 districts and the poll alliance talks will commence by next month. The saffron party which has already begun poll works is eyeing close to 20 per cent of seats from the AIADMK where the BJP feels that is has enhanced its presence.





“Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil are the areas that are now under BJP radar and with the PMK walking out of the alliance, the BJP is hoping to get a good number of seats,” said a senior BJP source.





Meanwhile, AIADMK sources said that the party will continue to be frugal in handing over seats.





“The vote share difference between the AIADMK and the DMK is just three per cent. The AIADMK had always enjoyed a vote share of more than 30 per cent and now the party will try to contest in maximum number of seats and not give away the share earlier allocated to PMK,” opined political commentator and High Court advocate S Agneeswaran.





“Edappadi K Palaniswami had made it clear that he will be a tough negotiator when it comes to alliance talks and now with the PMK walking out of the alliance, the AIADMK will try to field its functionaries in most of the north Tamil Nadu, where the BJP is not keen,” said an AIADMK functionary wishing not to be quoted.