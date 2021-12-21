KN Nehru assures action on petitions within 7 days

Thiruchirapalli :

Ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi received petitions in the special camps held at Lalgudi, Manachanallur, Srirangam and Tiruchy west taluks and more than 25,000 petitions were received by both the Ministers.





Addressing people who came to submit petitions, Minister Nehru said that the people need not go in search of officials to submit their petitions, but the officials were here to receive petitions and the petitions collected in these special camps would be redressed within seven days. The Minister also said that the scrutiny of petitions would resume on the same day.





“The Chief Minister who visits Tiruchy on December 30, would distribute benefits to over 40,000 beneficiaries and we have organised a mega event on the day,” he stressed.





Nehru also told people that apart from the personal petitions, petitions on development of basic infrastructure has been received by the public as well as the elected members and he assured to redress those demands as per the priority.





Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the Chief Minister would visit Thanjavur on the same day and a similar programme has been organised in the district.





Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu, Corporation Commissioner and other officials were present at the special meet.