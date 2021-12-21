Kamalalayam to be ready before Azhi Ther: PK Sekarbabu

Thiruchirapalli :

After inspecting the ongoing works at Kamalalayam tank at Sri Thiyagaraja Swamy Temple in Tiruvarur, the Minister said, the retaining walls of southern banks of the tank had collapsed on October 25 in which 101 feet retaining wall has also collapsed. An administrative sanction of Rs 77 lakh was disbursed with which the construction of the walls to a length of 148 feet is underway.





Meanwhile, the famous Aazhi Ther event is scheduled to be held on March 15, 2022 for which the initial works have commenced. “The works along Kamalalayam tank will be completed well ahead of the Aazhi Ther festival. Along with the retaining walls, the car street would also be renovated prior to the event,” assured the Minister.





Meanwhile, the HR&CE dept issued orders to all temples to distribute two sets of uniforms to all the temple workers and has made wearing uniforms mandatory from Pongal. The temple authorities are directed to procure two sets of uniform immediately and it has been mandated to wear the uniforms from Pongal.





Similarly, temple authorities were also directed to procure two sets of dresses for temple priests, poosaris and Battacharyars.