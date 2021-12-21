105 unsafe school buildings already demolished in Tiruvannamalai

Tiruvannamalai :

“The torrential rain resulting in schools being closed for a prolonged period led to school education officials informing the district administration about many unused and old school buildings which needed to be knocked down to ensure students safety,” officials informed DT Next.





Tiruvannamalai Collector B Murugesh said, “We undertook a district-wide survey and identified a total of 143 buildings which were in an advanced state of dilapidation and hence needed to be demolished. Block level teams were formed to identify such buildings and work on demolition started a week ago with 105 buildings being demolished till date.”





“Each team comprises 3 members, including the heads of higher secondary and high schools and a BRT (block resource teacher) who visit all areas in a school, including toilets and then provide a consolidated report to the CEO for further action,” a team member said.





“The buildings to be demolished belong to government, government aided and private schools and also include compound walls,” Murugesh added. Asked where students would be accommodated due to such buildings being demolished, he said, “most knocked down buildings were unused. The school might have constructed additional new buildings and hence we do not see any seating issues for students.”





“Of the 143 buildings to be knocked down, only seven will need replacement for which officials action including informing the state government of the district’s needs has already begun,” an official said on condition of anonymity.





The demolition drive has been welcomed by parents and members of the PTA who feel that the exercise was timely in averting any unnecessary tragedy.