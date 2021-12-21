Flyover at Kallar jumbo corridor soon, says Highways Minister EV Velu

Coimbatore :

A detailed project report (DPR) is to be readied by the National Highways wing of the State highways department. Then, the state government may seek funds from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to execute the project.





“As many as 10,000 vehicles go through Kallar, a crucial elephant corridor in the Western Ghats. Heavy movement of vehicles disturbs migration of elephants. The flyover, proposed for a 2.4 km stretch on the hill road for vehicle movement, may facilitate easy movement of animals in the underpass,” said Velu.





After the inspection, the Minister also launched solar powered automatic sensor horns with display facility, which were set up on the first hairpin bend to alert motorists and avert mishaps.





The first of its kind initiative, set up on a trial basis is likely to be replicated on other hairpin bends of the hill stretch.