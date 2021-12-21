Two more teams formed to arrest Rajenthra Bhalaji

The former AIADMK Minister was alleged to have obtained huge amounts of money from two people promising them permanent jobs in the dairy sector (Aavin).
Madurai: Two more special teams have been formed to arrest former Dairy Development Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji over cases of cheating, sources from Virudhunagar said on Monday. Six teams are already on the lookout for the former Minister who has gone into hiding to evade police, after a plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case was dismissed on Friday by the Madras HC. The former AIADMK Minister was alleged to have obtained huge amounts of money from two people promising them permanent jobs in the dairy sector (Aavin). Based on complaints from those who were deceived, Virudhunagar District Crime Branch had already filed two cases against Bhalaji.
