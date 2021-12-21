Tamil Nadu: Income ceiling for CM Health Scheme increased

The scheme was launched in 2009 by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in which the beneficiaries were entitled to receive free treatment of up to Rs 1 lakh.
Chennai: Following demands from various sectors, the State issued a GO to increase the income ceiling limit of beneficiaries under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS). The income ceiling which was fixed at Rs 72,000 in 2011 was not revised in the past 10 years and hence the income ceiling has been extended to Rs 1.2 lakh. The scheme was launched in 2009 by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in which the beneficiaries were entitled to receive free treatment of up to Rs 1 lakh.
