DVAC raids 16 premises of Thangamani for 2nd time

Cops stand outside one of the premises during the raid

Coimbatore :

Multiple teams arrived at the premises of friends and relatives of Thangamani around 6.30 am. According to sources, the searches were carried out in 16 places; three in Erode, one in Salem and 12 in Namakkal.





Those raided include hotelier K Manikandan in Salem and PSK Periyasamy, a public works contractor in Namakkal. “During the course of the search, locker keys of several banks, laptops, computer hard discs and important documents pertaining to the case were seized. We are investigating it,” a DVAC statement stated.





The raids continued till evening. In the previous search conducted at 70 places connected to the AIADMK leader in Namakkal, Chennai, Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, Karur, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Tirupur, Bangalore and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, the DVAC seized Rs 2.37 crore in cash, gold jewellery weighing 1.13 kgs and 40 kgs of silver articles.





The AIADMK leader and his family members were accused of accumulating income worth Rs 4.85 crore, disproportionate to their known sources of income.





A case has been registered under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act against P Thangamani, his son T Dharanidharan and wife T Santhi. Thangamani is now the MLA of Kumarapalayam constituency in Namakkal.