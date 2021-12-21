Erode farmer’s daughter bags Rs 3 cr scholarship at University of Chicago

Chennai :

The first in her family to go to college, Swega Saminathan from Kasipalayam village, plans to study Biology and become a scientist.





The full scholarship, which was offered a few days ago, will cover Swega’s entire cost of study for four years – tuition, room and board, books and supplies, health insurance, personal and travel expenses.





“My father is a small farmer and mother is a homemaker. I grew up in a small village of Tamil Nadu where girls are married off by the time they reach my age. They don’t get to see what a college looks like. And by the grace of God, I will have the privilege of studying at the institution on a full scholarship – it is an emotional moment for me and my parents. I promise to use my education to help build a better India,” Swega said.





The student received rigorous training under Dexterity Global’s leadership development and career development programmes before getting the scholarship, the release stated. She was identified and groomed by Dexterity Global when she was 14.