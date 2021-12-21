Sangamam renamed ‘Namma Ooru Thiruvizha’

Chennai :

Highly placed government sources confirmed the name change and said, “The event will be organised in seven locations in the city. It will be called Namma Ooru Thiruvizha.” The three-day festival covering an array of folk arts would be extended to Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai this year.





A committee constituted by the State Tourism Department is in the process of finalising the events and venues. Tourism minister PK Sekar Babu is expected to make a formal announcement regarding the festival in a few days.





On the possibility of having mobile folk arts troupes travelling around the city aboard MTC buses like they did in the distant past, government sources said the committee was contemplating on holding all possible events in compliance with COVID safety protocols during the three days beginning January 14. Open air venues spread across the city were chosen to ensure social distancing norms and prevent the risk of corona spread.





Revival of the festival would offer great relief to folk artistes whose livelihood was jeopardised in recent years, more so after the impact of COVID-19 in early 2020, claimed artistes who participated in the past Chennai Sangamams about a decade ago. At least a few hundred folk artistes would benefit from the festival, which was shelved during the last 10-year AIADMK regime, according to them.