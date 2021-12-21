DMK government revives pet scheme, allots Rs 50 cr

Chennai :

According to the GO, administrative sanction has been accorded for a sum of Rs 100 crore and sanction is accorded for the release of Rs 50 crore for implementation of NNT. The release of funds will be based on the immediate requirement and the balance will be considered based on the progress of the works.





According to the list of suggested works under NNT, construction of buildings, smart class rooms, laboratories, toilets, cycle stand and compound walls, fencing for government schools, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Schools, Panchayat Union schools and Kallar reclamation schools, govt colleges and hostels can be undertaken. Construction of community hall, kitchen and dining hall and dining where community hall has already been constructed and construction of buildings for working women hostels run by the government can also be undertaken.





Formation and improvement of parks, play grounds, traffic islands, fountains, construction of buildings for physical fitness centres/ gymnasium along with the purchase of required equipment can also be undertaken. Out of the total allotment 1 per cent should be earmarked for information education and communication activities.





As far as maintenance of the assets created under NNT is concerned, it is the duty of the local body or the department to maintain works and assets created under the scheme. The locals should form a user group run on self-generated resources. The local people should be encouraged to plan, execute and maintain the works based on local needs, the GO added.



