Mon, Dec 20, 2021

16 kg of stolen gold found buried in Vellore graveyard

Published: Dec 20,202108:39 PM by IANS

Vellore police have recovered 16 kg of gold stolen from a jewellery showroom in the city which was buried in a graveyard.

Representative image
Vellore:
On December 15, CCTV visuals revealed a masked man entering the prominent jewellery shop in Vellore town and decamping with 16 kg of gold.

Police constituted a special investigation team and nabbed a person who was suspected to have committed the theft from Anaicut in Vellore. However, police refused to divulge the details of the burglar.

On interrogation, it was revealed that the gold stolen from the showroom was buried in a graveyard some 40 km away from Vellore at Odukathur.

