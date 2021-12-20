OPS seeks Modi's intervention in Tamil Nadu fishermen arrest

Chennai :

Former chief minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Monday demanded the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the government of Sri Lanka releases all Tamil Nadu fishermen who were apprehended for fishing in Lankan waters.





OPS, in a DO letter, said that in two separate incidents 55 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy. On December 18th more than 3,000 fishermen of Rameshwaram ventured into the sea in 570 boards for fishing and they were fishing near Katchatheevu, their traditional fishing grounds.





Initially, 43 fishermen in their six boats were taken to Kankesan harbour and in another incident after a few hours, 12 fishermen were detained by this Sri Lanka Navy along with their two boats for the same reason. The second batch of 12 fishermen was taken to Thalai Mannar, OPS said.





The intention of the Sri Lanka Navy seem to implant fear in the minds of fishermen and prevent them from conducting fishing in their traditional fishing spots. The incidents of apprehension of fishermen continue unabated causing unrest among the fishermen community in Tamil Nadu. In this connection, I would like to seek your intervention in the matter and request you to ensure that the government of Sri Lanka releases all the 55 apprehended fisherman and their trawlers immediately, read the copy of the letter.