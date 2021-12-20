Raids at 14 places linked to ex-minister Thangamani

Chennai :

In connection with a case against Ex-minister P Thangamani,searches are going on today at 14 places linked to him, including 1 in Salem, 10 in namakkal and 3 in Erode .





According to sources, all 14 places are new and belong to relatives and associates of Thangamani.





Earlier, the DVAC had conducted raids at 69 places linked to the former minister, his wife Santhi and son Dharinidharan on the charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income and began searches in properties of family on Wednesday morning across Tamil Nadu and in the neighbouring states as well.





Based on information that Thangamani indulged in corruption when he was the Minister of Electricity, Prohibition and Excise during the period between May 2016 and May 2021, DVAC, Namakkal district, conducted inquiries and found out that Thangamani has acquired properties worth nearly Rs 5 crore in the period of five years, which is disproportionate to their known sources of income.





Investigation also revealed that Thangamani's son Dharinidharan showed huge profits in the business of earthmovers, but he did not any such business and that it remained only on paper. Similarly, Thangamani's wife reportedly filed income tax to hide the disproportionate income of the family though she did not run any business.