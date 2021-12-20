Boy injured in sloth bear attack

According to the Forest Department, S Rahul, studying in Class 12 had come out of his house in estate quarters to attend nature’s call when a sloth bear pounced on him around 10.45 pm on Saturday.
Coimbatore: A 16-year-old boy was injured in sloth bear attack at Sholayar near Valparai in Anamalai Tiger Reserve. According to the Forest Department, S Rahul, studying in Class 12 had come out of his house in estate quarters to attend nature’s call when a sloth bear pounced on him around 10.45 pm on Saturday. As it was dark, the boy failed to notice the sloth bear. The animal emerged out of the thick bush and charged on Rahul leaving him in a shock. The boy raised an alarm and other residents came to his rescue by making loud noises. The sloth bear then retreated into the forest cover, said an official. The boy suffered an injury is his leg and was admitted to Valparai GH.
