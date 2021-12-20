5-year-old boy dies of hunger in cart

In a shocking incident, a five-year-old boy was found dead in a push cart on the Villuppuram-Chennai National Highway and an autopsy revealed that he might have died of dehydration or hunger.
Villupuram: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old boy was found dead in a push cart on the Villuppuram-Chennai National Highway and an autopsy revealed that he might have died of dehydration or hunger. The body of the boy, who was yet to be identified, was found in the push cart near a pharmacy on the highway a couple of days ago and the police have registered a case of unnatural death. Villupuram district police on Sunday said the post mortem report revealed that he might have died of dehydration or hunger. Four special teams were formed to establish the identity of the boy. His photos have been circulated in WhatsApp groups of teachers and to anganwadi staff across the state, the sources added.
