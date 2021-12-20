Woman found dead in Tirupur

Police suspect that the woman, aged around 30 years was murdered elsewhere and body discarded at this spot.
Coimbatore: An unidentified woman was found dead in a semi-clad condition in an open land in Tirupur on Sunday. Local residents noticed the woman lying dead on a vacant plot at Balasubramaniam Nagar in Dharapuram in the morning and informed the police. Police suspect that the woman, aged around 30 years was murdered elsewhere and body discarded at this spot. She was found semi-clad. As there were several injuries on her body, police suspect that she was sexually assaulted before murder.
