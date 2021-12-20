IAF still gathering copter parts

IAF authorities involved in gathering parts of the crashed helicopter that claimed the lives of CDS General Bipin Rawat.
Coimbatore: IAF authorities involved in gathering parts of the crashed helicopter that claimed the lives of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others were faced with a daunting task. Several parts of the chopper were likely to be taken out of the crash site. However, as they weigh much, these remnants could not be carried out of the steep forest area. The IAF authorities have been in discussion with local administration, including Coonoor panchayat union and Forest Department on the issue. Vehicles to transport the chopper parts requires a better pathway to carry them out of the crash site.
Conversations