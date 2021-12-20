Mentally ill woman kills 2 kids, self

Police said the deceased were identified as S Gurulakshmi and her two children S Balasakthi (3) and S Vishvitha (2).
Dindugal: A 23-year-old mentally ill woman allegedly killed her two kids by throwing them into a well before ending her life by jumping into it at Pattiveeranpatti on Sunday. Police said the deceased were identified as S Gurulakshmi and her two children S Balasakthi (3) and S Vishvitha (2). Investigations revealed that the woman was mentally ill and was undergoing treatment. Gurulakshmi along with the two kids were reported missing on Sunday morning. Even as her husband Saravanan, a coolie, was searching, the bodies were found inside the well by the locals. Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the bodies and sent them for post mortem.
