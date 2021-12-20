Tamil Nadu Govt to upgrade all vocational courses curriculum in schools

Chennai :

Approved vocational courses have been introduced in the state government schools for the students studying from Class 11 to Class 12 to encourage and develop the students with job-oriented skills.





A senior official from the School Education Department said the expert committee had already submitted its recommendations to revamp vocational education in various aspects like updation of syllabus, practical training, competency-based evaluation, independent certification by industry, imparting training of courses based on market demand.





“Based on the recommendations made by the panel, syllabus revision is expected to be made immediately so that it would be implemented in the new academic session,” he said.





He said the altered curriculum would also have two vocational subjects with both theory and practical components with 20 periods per week, language, would be reworked based on national curriculum.





On the revision of practical training, the official said it would be based on market demand and imparted by the user industry. “Incentives should be offered to industry to setup training facilities on industry premises for use by nearby schools,” he said adding “training would be imparted in government or reputed ITI or polytechnic or community colleges on payment of cost for consumables.”





The official said the future evaluation would be competency-based and independent certification by State Council for Vocational training or by the agencies and industry imparting training. “School-specific unpopular courses or with 15 or fewer students is expected to be scrapped,” he added.



