Stalin urges Union govt to secure release

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Sunday, urged the Union government to take immediate steps to secure the release of 55 Ramnad fishermen and their boats, held by SL authorities. He spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over phone and requested him to take immediate steps. “I am saddened to point out that the incidents of arrest and harassment of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy continue with alarming frequency. In 2021 itself there were 19 incidents of apprehension and attack of Tamil Nadu fishermen in which 5 fishermen were killed. Though the fishermen were released, fishing boats, their only source of livelihood, are still with the Sri Lankan authorities,” said Stalin, in a DO letter.
