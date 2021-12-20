Prepared to deal with Omicron crisis if need arises, claims Tamil Nadu Health Dept

Chennai :

Infrastructure and facilities are available and government hospitals are equipped, the officials added. Currently, there are 39,508 oxygen beds; 26,822 non-oxygen beds and 8,623 ICU beds. A total of 72,214 beds are available in the State. Moreover, 35,474 beds are available in COVID care centres and 6,425 beds are available on an interim basis in the care centres. There are 7,017 ventilators, of which 2,882 ventilator beds are earmarked for COVID cases. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said there are 222 oxygen production units and currently, 114 KL oxygen consumption is happening in TN, while the storage capacity is 1200 KL. He added that focus is not only vaccination but also a comprehensive approach to management of COVID cases in case of Omicron surge.