55 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested, 8 boats seized by Lankan Navy

Rameswaram :

Soon after the apprehension of 43 fishermen and seizure of 6 boats from Rameswaram, 12 other fishers of Mandapam area were also subsequently taken into custody. The 2 boats of Mandapam fishermen were also seized, the official said.





Demanding the immediate release of the fishermen, P Jesuraja, president, All Mechanized Boats Fishermen Association, Ramanathapuram district, said the fishermen and the boat owners would stage a protest in front of Ramanathapuram bus stand on Monday. Further, he said the fishermen would go on an indefinite strike if the matter was not resolved at the earliest. Fishermen departed on December 18 from here in over 500 boats and were fishing off Katchatheevu island when 43 of them were arrested and six boats seized early on Sunday, the Fisheries Department official said.





Following their arrest, they were taken to Kangesanthurai camp in the island nation, a fishermen association leader and authorities said. Ramanathapuram MP, K Navas Kani spoke to Union Mministers and urged them to take immediate steps for the release of the fishermen and their boats.