Medical admission process begins in TN, but rank list only after SC’s EWS quota verdict

Chennai :

The applications for medical admissions in Tamil Nadu for a total of 6,958 MBBS seats, including 1,450 seats in 11 new colleges, began on Sunday around 10 am. About 8,883 applications are expected to be received by the Directorate of Medical Education this year for 37 government medical colleges in the State. A total of 1,925 BDS seats are available in Tamil Nadu.





Dr Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education said that only after the all-India counselling, which is being delayed due to hearing on EWS quota, will the State give out the rank list.





“After the applications are accepted, we will be ready to release the rank list. However, as judicial orders are awaited, we will look at the legal and judicial angles as per the instructions of the Government and the court,” he said.





Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu medical admission registration link on the official website of Health - Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu at tnhealth.tn.gov.in faced certain glitches as many students were not able to login after the process began at 10 am. However, the officials said that the initial error was because of the immediate opening of the admission link, and the process was smooth later on.





The online admission application process is expected to be closed on January 7, 2022 and offline copies are to be submitted by January 10, 2022 and candidates must register on or before the given date.