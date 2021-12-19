Sun, Dec 19, 2021

Karnataka based woman Maoist surrenders in Tamil Nadu

Published: Dec 19,202109:26 PM by PTI

A woman Maoist, who has over 40 cases against her in Karnataka has surrendered, a police official said here on Sunday.

Representative image
Vellore:
The woman, identified as Prabha alias Sandhya and belonging to an outlawed Maoist group, has 44 cases against her in the neighbouring state, Deputy Inspector General of Police, A G Babu (Vellore Range) said adding she hailed from Karnataka.

She has now 'reformed' and surrendered before the Tirupathur police superintendent on Saturday, the DIG told reporters.

