Karnataka based woman Maoist surrenders in Tamil Nadu

A woman Maoist, who has over 40 cases against her in Karnataka has surrendered, a police official said here on Sunday.
Vellore:
The woman, identified as Prabha alias Sandhya and belonging to an outlawed Maoist group, has 44 cases against her in the neighbouring state, Deputy Inspector General of Police, A G Babu (Vellore Range) said adding she hailed from Karnataka.
She has now 'reformed' and surrendered before the Tirupathur police superintendent on Saturday, the DIG told reporters.
