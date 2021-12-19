Tamil Nadu Shiv Sena chief, other party members join BJP

Chennai :

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena's Tamil Nadu State President Radhakrishnan said, "I had been in Shiv Sena for 31years. I have contributed to welfare schemes in the name of Shiv Sena for the past 25 years. Shiv Sena and BJP were natural alliance partners with Bal Thackeray and Vajpai. But now we see there is Sonia Gandhi Congress and DMK are sitting which we don't like. They're anti- spirituality, anti-nationalism and anti- Hindi people."





"We can't work under congress and DMK. Shiv Sena High command knows that we are disappointed. Thus, from now onwards, I am a BJP man, not Shiv Sena," he added.