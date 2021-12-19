Applications for medical admissions begins in TN, candidates face technical glitches

Chennai :

Applications for medical admissions in Tamil Nadu for a total of 6,958 MBBS seats in the State began on Sunday at 10 am. There are about 8,883 applications that are expected to be received by the Directorate of Medical Education this year to admission to 37 government medical colleges in the State.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian had earlier announced that a total of 1,450 seats in the new 11 medical colleges have been allotted and the inauguration of these colleges is scheduled in January. There are a total of 1,925 BDS seats available in Tamil Nadu.





Tamil Nadu medical admission registration link on the official website of Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu at tnhealth.tn.gov.in faced certain technical glitches as many students were not able to log in as the application process was set to open at 10 am.





However, the officials say that the initial error is expected to be because of the immediate opening of the admission link, and the process was smooth later on. The admission application process is expected to be closed on January 7, 2022, and candidates must register on or before the given date.





Meanwhile, the medical aspirants are awaiting the State rank list which is likely to be released after the all-India counseling which is being delayed due to hearing on EW quota.





Senior officials from the Directorate of Medical Education say that the State is ready to conduct the counseling as soon as the all-India quota seats are announced.