In a first, TN's traditional sports, arts to be part of the govt school curriculum

Chennai :

The traditional sports include 'Karagattam' (pot dance), "Sillambattam" (martial art with bamboo sticks), "Kummi" (dance with clapping of hands), "Kavadiattam" (burden dance with traditional colorful objects), and traditional rural songs.





The School Education Department's move to incorporate traditional games and arts in physical education lessons in government and government-aided schools is not only to increase the physical activities of the students but also to ensure that the State's traditional sports will be taken to the next generation.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that in addition to the State's specific arts, traditional wrestling sport will also be trained in the government schools as well and added that a committee comprising of sportspersons concerned and experts as members, will be constituted to identify the trainers, especially in the villages.





Stating that after shortlisting the trainers in each district, he said "They would go to the allocated schools and give training to the students according to the local requirements,"





"In addition, a proper syllabus would be prepared for each traditional sport and art according to the school standards," he said adding that an awareness program will also be created about the ancient sports so that students actively participate in the activities.





Pointing out that equipment will be procured for the sports, the official said during the first phase the traditional sports activities will be introduced for the high and higher secondary school students.





"Gradually, it will be implemented in middle-level schools", he said adding that for elementary school level, the traditional sports will be taught in the classes through storytelling activities".





As the Tamil Nadu government had designated ‘Silambam’ as one of the games to be included for the 3% sports quota recruitment in government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs), the official said: "More number of students in the schools will actively participate to learn the traditional sport."