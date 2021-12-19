100 buildings in Pudukkai to be demolished

Coimbatore :

The school education department had sent a communique to the district authorities on the poor conditions of 259 school buildings in the district and higher officials have selected 100 out of them. The Collector has already passed on the orders to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the District Rural Development Authority (DRDA) for the demolition of the school buildings.





Weak structures identified in 21 Nilgiris schools





Weak buildings in 21 schools in the Nilgiris have been identified for demolition, said District Collector SP Amrith. Speaking to the media, the Collector said that efforts have been taken to demolish the weak buildings in the 21 schools as they may pose a risk to the safety of students.





There are more than 700 government, aided and private schools in Coonoor and Gudalur education districts. A Nasrudeen, Chief Education Officer (Nilgiris) said that the respective school administrations have been instructed to submit photos of buildings, which are damaged and with cracks.



