Inspect all school structures: OPS to Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said he was sad to hear the back to back deaths related to students and was rattled to hear about the fatal death of three school students after a wall in a private school at Tirunelveli collapsed on them.





The AIADMK leader blamed both the private school administration and the school education department for the accident. The school education department which is vested with the power of inspecting and certifying the schools had failed to ensure student’s safety. It is the duty and the responsibility of the state government to ensure that the school buildings are safe. He urged the state CM to enhance the solatium for the victims and also sought additional funds for repair thee infrastructure for government schools that were kept closed during the COVID lockdown period.