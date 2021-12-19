Only native breeds to be allowed in jallikattu, says minister Moorthy

Madurai :

However, this time only bulls of native breed will only be allowed to participate in the much awaited event, P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, said in Madurai on Saturday.





After inaugurating the veterinary camp at Veerapandi panchayat in the district, he said necessary arrangements would be made at the Alanganallur, a place globally renowned for the sport of Jallikattu and invite Chief Minister MK Stalin to witness the heroic sporting evening in the coming year, he told reporters. The Animal Husbandry staff would not give tokens to crossbred bulls. Since the erstwhile regime did not follow guidelines issued by the court on the conduct of Jallikattu, the then government faced problems in organising Jallikattu. But the DMK government keenly followed the instructions of the Animal Welfare Board and conducted the event accordingly.





Further, the minister denied any rapid spread of Omicron coronavirus variant in Tamil Nadu, which has reported about five or six cases of late.





“The state government is keen to prevent spread of Omicron in Tamil Nadu,” the minister said. Collector S Aneesh Sekhar and veterinary staff of Animal Husbandry Department were present, sources said.