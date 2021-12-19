Give priority to TET 2013 candidates, MNM urges Tamil Nadu govt

Chennai :

In a statement, MNM vice president AG Mourya said that over 60,000 teachers who cleared the TET in 2013 are waiting for the government job for the past eight years.





“But Tamil Nadu government has stated that even those who cleared the TET should sit for the recruitment exam. This is totally unacceptable. It causes great distress to those who have already passed the qualifying examination,” he noted.





Pointing out that the previous AIADMK government had not taken a clear decision on the aspirant’s demand, he said DMK has promised in its election manifesto that those who cleared the TET since 2013 would be provided jobs.





“We demand the scrapping of the government order mandating recruiting examination for those who cleared TET. Those who cleared should be given priority based on their seniority in the employment exchange registration,” he demanded.