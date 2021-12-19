Tamil Nadu: Special teams formed to nab former Dairy Development Minister

Madurai :

The police teams have intensified search operations to nab Bhalaji, who went into hiding, after a plea seeking anticipatory bail in the case was dismissed on Friday by the Madras High Court.





The former AIADMK Minister during his tenure of office was alleged to have obtained huge amounts of money from two persons ensuring them permanent jobs in the dairy sector (Aavin).





Based on complaints from those who are victims of deception, Virudhunagar District Crime Branch had already filed two cases against the former Minister, sources said on Saturday. The special team launched a thorough investigation with two of his nephews including Vasanthakumar (38), Ramanan (34) and car driver Rajkumar (47).





Police force has been deployed adequately in parts of Sivakasi and other parts of Virudhunagar district to prevent any untoward incident. Meanwhile, Lakshmi, sister of the former minister, moved the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Saturday seeking protection for her family including her two sons — Vasanthakumar and Ramanan and also for the car driver. Justice GR Swaminathan, after hearing the urgent plea, questioned the police action concerning the plight of the petitioner.