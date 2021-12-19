DMK discusses civic polls in meeting of dist secretaries

Chennai :

Chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin cum party president, the ruling party was learnt to have deliberated on the preparedness for the urban civic polls for which the party leadership has already set a 100 per cent victory target after a resounding victory in the second leg of rural civic polls covering nine districts.





Stalin, sources privy to the meeting disclosed, has instructed his district secretaries to constitute booth committees with a minimum of 10 members and not less than two women members in it. The DMK chief was understood to have advised district chiefs to give fair representation to the youth wing in the booth committees. Emphasising a total victory in the urban civic polls, the DMK leadership has also exhorted its district heads to amicably settle seat-sharing negotiations with alliance counterparts at the district level.





Resolution to celebrate Anbazhagan centenary





The meeting also adopted a resolution to celebrate the centenary of former party general secretary K Anbazhagan. “His oratorical skills took the principles of the Dravidian movement even to the last cadre of the party, “ the resolution added, resolving to celebrate his centenary throughout the year by distributing welfare assistance and opening libraries.





A three-volume compilation of Stalin’s Assembly speeches titled “Thalapathi MK Stalin’s Assembly speeches” (published by Poompuhar Publication) was also released at the meeting. The book was released by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan.





The first volume would consist of Stalin’s 19 Assembly speeches from the maiden speech in 1989 to 2010. The second volume comprising 319 pages would encompass his replies as municipal administration and rural development minister during 2006-11 tenure.





The final volume would cover an array of subjects ranging from CAA, Jallikattu, NEET, Sterlite, Gutkha issue and the release of the seven Rajiv case convicts.