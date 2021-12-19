2 elected panchayat members resign in Tirupattur, T’malai

Tiruvannamalai :

Asha Elappan and Revathi Dhanraj, president and vice president of the Melnemili village panchayat in Anakavoor panchayat union in Tiruvannamalai district handed over the charge to the local BDO citing lack of support from the government to run the rural body.





“Not only overhead water tank operators were not paid salary for 8 months, disbursal of funeral expenses for 13 beneficiaries have not been paid even after lapse of 10 months,” Asha Elappan said.





Claiming that she had to pay for water supply and maintenance of panchayat roads, she said even central government funds meant for the panchayat were not flowing to the local body.





Collector B Murugesh reacting to the resignations said, “They came to the BDO’s office with a photographer, took pictures as if they were handing over the charge and left. However, they did not hand over panchayat accounts details, which is must if government has to act on the issue.”





Regarding their complaint of lack of official funds, the Collector said, “government funds are provided on equal basis for all panchayats. We feel that they expect more funds and did not understand that all panchayats will be treated equally when it comes to allocation of funds.”





However, the case of Valayambattu village panchayat (Alangayam panchayat union, Tirupattur district) is related to caste issue.





Vice president Sophia Naveen Kumar, a Dalit married to a Vannia community member, handed over her resignation letter to the BDO (Schemes) of Alangayam PU because she “was told do so.”





Sources alleged that caste complications were the reason for this move as the panchayat president is Tirupathi Gounder while Sophia won the vice-president’s post with support from 7 of the 12 ward members.





“Right from the beginning there was a move to ensure that both the president and deputy were from the same community and she was not allowed to function,” sources claimed.





On Thursday, Krishnana, member of ninth ward, and a local Sadasivam reportedly came to Sophia’s house, coerced her into signing a resignation letter, which they had written for her, and submitting it to the BDO (schemes).





Interacting with the media Sophia said, “I have always functioned according to the wishes of the panchayat president and now I am resigning as they wanted me to do so.”





She refused to elaborate on the issue.