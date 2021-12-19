Housing unit gets an artistic touch in Kovai

Coimbatore :

This ongoing project in Coimbatore seeks to break boundaries through the medium of art and highlight everyday challenges of the residents. “Artists, art organisations and artistic activities in general can play a valuable role in the development, long term health and sustainability of our communities. Often, when a community struggles with a social concern, arts projects can foster co-operative dialogue and bring about solutions and change. The corporation is determined to develop Ukkadam as one of the most vibrant art districts in the country,” said Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara.





The formal closing ceremony on Saturday was presided over by Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthilbalaji at the Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in Ukkadam. The Ukkadam Art District involves painting of murals on the walls of the tenements to promote street art.





The project has been executed in three phases by carrying out a pre-commencement survey, painting murals and conducting workshops and other community engagement activities. It was done in order to create a project that could involve and resonate with the community in multiple ways and stages. “The participation of residents made these projects huge success,” said Raveendran Ramasamy, of RAAC, an NGO. Ukkadam Art District is India’s sixth.





Minister reveals more beautification plans





Meanwhile, Senthilbalaji said that the walls of flyovers and government buildings will be beautified with drawings that reflect culture and tradition in the Coimbatore Corporation limits. “It will make the walls free from posters,” he said. Claiming that in six months of DMK assuming power, the government has fulfilled 202 out of its 505 promises, the minister accused the previous government of diverting funds allocated for development works for other needs. He also said that action would be taken, if the AIADMK leaders fail to stop speaking in a threatening voice against government officials.