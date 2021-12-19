Salem protest without permission: EPS booked under Epidemic Diseases Act

The Salem police on Saturday booked AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami for staging a demonstration sans permission.
Coimbatore: The former chief minister spearheaded the protest in Salem as part of AIADMK’s state wide agitation against the state government. Hundreds of cadres participated in the protest. A day after the protest, the Salem police booked Palaniswami on various counts including IPC section 143 (unlawful assembly), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act) and under Epidemic Diseases Act. Similar cases were also booked against the party whip SP Velumani and other AIADMK leaders for holding protests. While participating in a discussion with party cadre in Salem, Palaniswami said that AIADMK is the only party in India to hold the organisation polls in a democratic manner.
Conversations