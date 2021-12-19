Pondy Health department team seals shops as employees not vaccinated

As part of it, a health department team led by Mr Udayakumar comprising of doctors, nurses and ASHA workers inspected shops and business establishments to find the status of employees taking COVID vaccine.
Puducherry: The local health department team, led by Health Secretary Udayakumar on Saturday visited several shops and business establishments and closed them besides shops were sealed in view of the employees so far not taken COVID vaccine. It may be noted that the government is taking several steps including conducting special vaccine camps to make the Union Territory of Puducherry a 100 percent vaccinated state. As part of it, a health department team led by Mr Udayakumar comprising of doctors, nurses and ASHA workers inspected shops and business establishments to find the status of employees taking COVID vaccine. With the government permitting Christmas and New year celebrations, it wanted that maximum vaccination should be taken by people by that time.
Conversations