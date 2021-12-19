Tirupur school headmistress booked for casteist remarks against students

Tirupur district Chief Education Officer (CEO) R Ramesh issued an order suspending Geetha, the headmistress of Iduvai Government High School, where more than 400 students are studying.
Coimbatore: A headmistress of a Government High School in Tirupur has been placed under suspension for abusing students on caste terms and for forcing them to clean toilets. Tirupur district Chief Education Officer (CEO) R Ramesh issued an order suspending Geetha, the headmistress of Iduvai Government High School, where more than 400 students are studying. The action was taken against the HM after an inquiry by the CEO proved the charges. The CEO made a personal inquiry after a group of students raised a complaint against Geetha, who was working in the school over the last three years. The officials have also lodged a complaint with Mangalam police station and she is likely to be booked under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
