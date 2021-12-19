Nemili police arrest five in connection with the death of earthmover driver

Nemili police registered a case and arrested five persons in connection with assault of a earthmover driver who succumbed after admission to hospital on Friday.
Vellore: Police said Sakthivel (22) the earthmover driver of Mahendravadi village had previous enmity with Arul (50) of the same locality. Arul’s daughter’s had committed suicide after her parents opposed her marriage to Sakthivel and enmity between the two had increased . An inebriated Sakthivel drove a borrowed JCB and rammed it into Arul’s house on Thursday night and he was chased, caught and assaulted by residents including Arul, wife Devi and son Dinesh. Nemili police sent a fainted Sakthivel to hospital. The victim succumbed to injuries on Friday night following which police arrested Arul, son Dinesh (22), nephew Kalaiarasan (19), relative Satish (21) and Nandakumar (38).
