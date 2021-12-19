Hunt on for three-member armed gang involved in Arakkonam robbery

Arakkonam town police registered a case and are searching for 3 unidentified persons who shot and injured 4 persons including 3 women before decamping with cash and gold jewelry near here in the early hours of Saturday.
Chennai: Police said that Pushkaran (24) lived in a farm house with mother Sudha (52), here sister Latha (57) and grandmother Ranjithammal (76) at Cheyyur Kannigapuram. Around 1am, Pushkaran heard the sound of knocking and when he opened the door masked men fired country guns through open window and barged into the house. The gunshots injured all four of them. They then decamped with Rs 60,000 cash and 25 sovereigns of gold jewelry — police said it was Rs 20,000 cash and 10 sovereigns gold jewellery — after first covering the entire area with chilli powder. All injured were admitted to Arakkonam GH by police.
