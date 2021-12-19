Goondas Act on SSI murder case accused

Police sources said Boominathan, attached to Navalpattu police station in Tiruchirapalli, was hacked to death with a machete by Manikandan.
Pudukottai: The Pudukottai district police on Saturday detained P.Manikandan (19), a goat thief, the prime accused in the brutal murder of a Special Sub Inspector of Police (SSI) S Boominathan, under the Goondas Act. Police sources said Boominathan, attached to Navalpattu police station in Tiruchirapalli, was hacked to death with a machete by Manikandan, when the cop caught him for stealing a goat after a hot chase at Pallathupatti village on the Tiruchirapalli-Pudukottai National Highway in the wee hours of November 21. The brutal murder of SSI had sent shock waves across the State.
