Nine COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu, TPR at 0.6 pc

Chennai :

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.6 per cent and a 0.8 per cent positivity rate has been recorded in Chennai. The highest positivity rate of 1.1 per cent was recorded in Coimbatore.





The State recorded nine deaths including three in private hospitals and six in government hospitals, taking the total number of deaths due to the pandemic virus in the State to 36,676.





A total of 665 more people were discharged from several hospitals across Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the total recoveries in the State to 26,95,174. As many as 1,00,175 more samples were tested for the deadly virus in the State in the past 24 hours.



