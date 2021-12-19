Stalin launches free treatment scheme for mishap victims

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stailn on Saturday launched a new scheme, “Innuyir Kaapom” (Save Life scheme), under which the government would foot the medical bill of road accident victims in TN for treatment offered in the first 48 hours.





Designed to minimise life loss during road accidents, 609 hospitals, including 408 private ones, have been empanelled for the “Innuyir Kaapom - Nammai Kaakkum 48” (Save life - the 48 hours that save us) scheme based on appropriate eligibility criteria.





Launching the scheme via video conference by distributing the scheme tag to representatives of 18 hospitals at a function held near the city, Stalin said the scheme has been launched taking into account the significance of the first 48 hours for people injured in accidents. Under the scheme, people injured in road accidents occurring within the TN border, including those belonging to other states and countries, would be offered 81 different kinds of free treatment in the empanelled hospitals, irrespective of their income limit.





The government has fixed a ceiling limit of Rs 1 lakh per person for 81 treatment packages. There are three options for a person (s) remaining unstable or requiring further treatment after the first 48 hours.





If a patient is a beneficiary of the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and if the treatment offered is covered under the insurance plan, he could be stabilised and treatment continued in the same hospital as inpatient. If a person is not a beneficiary of the CM’s scheme or the treatment offered is not covered under it, he could be stabilised and shifted to a government hospital for free treatment.





If an injured person is unwilling to be shifted to a government hospital and has private insurance cover or willing to pay for the treatment, the person could continue treatment in the same hospital or a hospital of choice on payment of fees.



