Tangedco to inspect buildings for multiple service connections

Chennai :

To put an end to the revenue loss caused by consumers by availing multiple service connections, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation has launched a drive to identify commercial/shopping complexes and residential premises having multiple connections in violation of norms.





“The Accountant General (AG) audit team pointed out many irregular sanctions of more than one service connection under LT supply in the same premises for a total demand exceeding 112 Kilowatt. Now, the team has been asked to submit the inspection report for the apartment/flat/residential units having more than 50 numbers within the jurisdiction of all Distribution Circles in order to verify compliance to the TNERC order as well as instructions issued by the Tangedco,” a memo issued by Tangedco’s commercial wing stated.





It also pointed to Tangedco MD’s instruction to conduct inspections of all flats irrespective of the number of dwelling units to confirm the number of services effected by a field official.





A senior official said that instructions were given to chief engineers of all distribution regions to conduct regular inspections of existing LTCT service connections and verify existence of multiple services in the same premises. “Big shopping stores located in multi-storey buildings are taking separate low-tension commercial connections for each floor to avoid taking single high-tension connection for the whole building. If the total power demand exceeds 112 Kilowatt, they have to take HT connection for which they have to pay demand charges. To overcome it, they are taking separate connections for each floor,” the official said.





In residential premises, the official said that for one household only one service connection should be provided but they take two connections to separate the air conditioner and motor pump loads from others. “This is primarily done to avail subsidy benefits but it causes revenue loss for the utility. If a household consumes over 800 units they would be paying Rs 6.60 per unit after 500 units. If they have two meters, they will get 200 units free and they will pay less under the tariff slab, ” the official noted.