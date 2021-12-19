PM Modi likely to visit Tamil Nadu on January 12

Chennai :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Tamil Nadu on January 12 to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges through video conferencing. The venue is likely to be in Chennai and this will be the first visit of Modi to Tamil Nadu after DMK leader MK Stalin took over as the Chief Minister. Stalin will also attend the function. The State Health Department has started coordination works for the inaugural function of the new medical colleges that will come up in The Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Virudhunagar, Kallakurichi, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Ramanthapuram, Namakkal and Tirupur.



