Stalin launches Innuyir Kaapom scheme in 609 hospitals across Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The scheme has been launched in 609 hospitals across Tamil Nadu and all individuals, who are not eligible for Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), will be covered under this scheme. The essential free medical care will be provided in collaboration with the Department of Highways and Department of Transport in 204 government hospitals and 405 private hospitals.





The passwords to representatives of 18 private hospitals were given at a ceremony held in Chengalpattu district in the presence of Health Minister Ma Subramanian and officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.





Under the scheme, the State Health Department will be identifying accident hotspots and private hospitals in the vicinity will be enrolled in the scheme. Officials say that medical care and services are not restricted to any specific category of services and all facilities will be covered under the scheme.