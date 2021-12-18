Low-pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal to be marked in next 48 hrs

Chennai :

The low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, and it is likely to become more marked during the next 48 hours, said the Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday.





Meanwhile, the center issued a temperature warning for the Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu till December 22.





“Already the cyclonic circulation prevails over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal, now a low-pressure area has formed over the same region adding to the cyclonic circulation," said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre. This extended cyclonic circulation is up to 5.8 km above the main sea level. And it is likely to move east - northeastwards and become more marked during the next 48 hours,” Puviarasan explained.





“As dry weather to prevail across the State, temperature warning issued over Western Ghats districts and interior districts of Tamil Nadu. For the next 24 hours, the minimum temperature is likely to be below normal by one to two degrees Celsius. And from December 20 – 22, the minimum temperature is expected to be below normal by two – four degrees Celsius,” said Puviarasu.





The weather office advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next two days as strong winds reach at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph over the Kanniyakumari coast, southeastern Bay of Bengal, and adjacent equatorial areas.





On Saturday, the maximum temperatures in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam were 29.5 degrees Celsius and 29.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 22.4 degrees Celsius and 21.6 degrees Celsius.