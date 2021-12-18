Annamalai terms vigilance raids on AIADMK ministers revenge act

Vigilance raids against former AIADMK ministers were undertaken by the present DMK regime out of spite as all vigilance complaints against the AIADMK ministers were only alleged by Chief Minister Stalin while campaigning for the state elections, BJP state president Annamalai said on Friday.
Tiruvannamalai: Addressing reporters in the temple town, he said though Tamil Nadu was known for its decency in politics, presently the state police were filing cases including that of sedition against those who expressed their opinion on social media. This was being done to prevent the growth of the BJP in the state, he said and added that when complaints were given against those who spoke against the Indian Constitution, no action was taken. Referring to the anticipated local body polls, he said the party aimed to ensure that its members were model local body representatives. He also added that he would reveal the various malpractices in central schemes in Tiruvannamalai district in 2 or 3 days when he would also reveal what he planned to do next in this regard.
